A school bus aide in Newark is accused of taking matters into her own hands when the assigned bus driver said she was running late. The problem, officials say she was high on heroin and in the process of overdosing.The aide, 57-year-old Lisa Byrd, is accused of driving the bus with 12 special needs children despite not having a commercial drivers license.Police said Byrd was charged with 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a child, driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia after the crash near the intersection of 14th Avenue and Jones Street in Newark around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.She had to be revived with Narcan after the crash and was taken to University Hospital for treatment.Byrd was transporting the children from 14th Avenue School when she crashed the bus into a tree. Law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News that Byrd was high on heroin.Video obtained exclusively by Eyewitness News shows the bus moving slowly through an intersection, passing in front of cars before jumping the curb and hitting the small tree.The children were evaluated by EMS, and no injuries were reported.Byrd is an employee of F&A Transportation in East Orange.The owner of F&A, Ahmed Mahgoub, says Byrd is not a bus driver, but rather the aide assigned to help the special needs children on the bus. The assigned bus driver was running late to work, Byrd made the decision "on her own" to drive the route. She apparently took another aide with her. Mahgoub said that because fleet managers were moving buses at the time, they likely didn't notice Byrd getting in the bus and driving away.Mahgoub added that he is working with the state as well as the school district in their investigation. He is also looking into his own protocols.Byrd is suspended from the company as an investigation is underway.Witness Sherod Jones tells Eyewitness News he jumped on the bus to tend to the driver and the kids."I got on the bus, and I checked to see what the lady's foot on the brake, and I put it in park so that the kids would be alright," he said. "They said it was 12 kids on that bus, so I just wanted to make sure that the lady was alright. She was really my main concern."He said he was skeptical the woman was on drugs."It looked like she was having a stroke or something, or a heart attack or something," he said. "She was stuck. When that bus started to move, you saw the lady's arms going down slow, like if she was coming out of it, the lady's eyes were wide open."Officials said the district will be taking over all school bus routes immediately until the investigation is concluded."Endangering the lives of Newark children is something we will not tolerate," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said. "We are grateful that none of the students were injured and that no other residents were harmed due to this incident.""This epidemic is costing innocent lives," Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. "I would like to see our legislators look at it better and give more serious penalties for people that do this"Officials say Byrd's driver's license was revoked between the years of 1996 and 2006. At the time she was hired by F&A, her license was fully reinstated. She was not allowed to drive a school bus as an aide, so the earlier situation of her license being revoked was not a consideration for employment.Mahgoub also stated that Byrd passed a drug test when she was hired. School bus drivers are retested every two years, but aides face drug tests at random.----------