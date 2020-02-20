5 children, 2 adults hurt in school bus crash in Sullivan County

MAMAKATING, New York (WABC) -- Seven people were hospitalized after a school bus collided with a pickup truck in Sullivan County Thursday morning.It happened on eastbound Route 17 in Mamakating just before 7:40 a.m.Video from NewsCopter7 showed the mini school bus lying on its side along the right shoulder of the highway.Eight people -- five students, two bus monitors and the driver -- were on the bus at the time.All five students and the two monitors were taken to two local hospitals with non life threatening injuries. The children's ages range from 6 to 17.Neither driver was injured.State police say that the driver of the pickup truck, a 57-year-old man from Liberty, rear ended the school bus, pushing it into the guardrail, causing it to flip.The driver of the truck was cited for driving too closely.State Route 17 eastbound was closed between exits 112 and 113 as police investigated and crews worked to clear the damaged school bus.----------