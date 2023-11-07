John DelGiorno reports from over a school bus crash in Howell, New Jersey.

School bus crashes into house in Howell injuring driver, no children on board

HOWELL, New Jersey (WABC) -- A school bus crashed into a home in Howell, New Jersey on Tuesday morning.

It happened on Asbury Road around 7:30 a.m.

Fortunately, there were no children on board the school bus.

The driver suffered an injury to their face.

It's not yet known what caused the bus to crash.

The town will check the structural stability of the home.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this breaking news story.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.