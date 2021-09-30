School bus company blames COVID for shutdown as families scramble on Long Island

While schools like the Jack Abrams STEM Magnet School are open this morning, it may be difficult for students to get there after the bus company abruptly cancelled its contract with the district.
Wait times could be 2 hours or longer - if the buses come at all.
The state is offering some help in the form of more drivers, but this is only temporary.
Officials and school district leaders worked Wednesday to find other means of transportation for their students within the district.
New York Senator James Gaughran said that emergency bus service would be implemented Thursday in Huntington to ensure that "there is no interruption in service for any students Thursday or Friday," while also imploring the contracted bus company to resume full service.
"I've been working around the clock with the Governor's Office to find a solution and I'm thrilled that the governor has secured emergency assistance to ensure there is no interruption in service for any students Thursday or Friday," Gaughran said. "I implore Huntington Coach to fulfill their contract and resume full service immediately."
However, School District Superintendent Jim Polansky says that the delayed schedule "cannot be altered at this point," but insisted that the district is still working towards a "prompt resolution."
Huntington Coach, one of the companies that provides service to the district, cancelled this week, citing driver shortages due to COVID vaccination and testing mandates.
"On top of this unprecedented shortage, we are facing implementation of new COVID testing/vaccination requirements, with a significant number of drivers poised to possibly walk off the job rather than comply," the company said in a statement. "With all this, we will not have enough drivers to cover all our work going forward, and we do not see much improvement in this situation on the near horizon."
That has left the district with little time for a contingency plan.
The situation has left students and parents scrambling to find alternatives.
In a statement this morning the bus company said:
"This decision is not made lightly. We have been providing safe, efficient and cost effective school transportation services for the children of Huntington District for more than 62 years, and intended to do so for many years to come. Unfortunately, the realities of a changing industry and workforce leave us no alternative."
While some bus routes have been cancelled completely, other routes will run until next Friday.
ALSO READ | United Airlines fires 593 people for not complying with COVID vaccine mandate
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip