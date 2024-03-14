Bay Shore school bus driver accused of sexually abusing young girl for six months

The bus driver will appear in court in Central Islip on Thursday.

BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) -- A school bus driver on Long Island is accused of sexually abusing a young girl.

Miguel Enrique Diaz, a Suffolk Transportation bus driver for Bay Shore Middle School and Brook Elementary School, allegedly sexually abused the girl, who is now 13 years old, multiple times between May 2022 and October 2023.

A community therapist reported the abuse to detectives in the Special Victims Section earlier this month.

Following an investigation, Diaz, 47, of Bay Shore, was arrested at his home on Wednesday at 11:11 p.m.

Diaz was charged with one count of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this case, or who believes their child may be a victim of Diaz, to contact the Special Victims Section at 631-852-6531.

