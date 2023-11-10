Woman fatally struck by school bus in Ozone Park, Queens

OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A 73-year-old woman was fatally struck by a school bus in Queens Friday morning.

The victim was struck at the corner of 107th Avenue and 86th Street in Ozone Park section at around 7:25 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A handful of children were on the bus, but none were injured.

The 47-year-old bus driver is being interviewed, but no charges are expected.

