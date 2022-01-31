coronavirus new york city

Isolation rule changes get NYC public school kids back in class faster after COVID

Coronavirus update for NYC
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Isolation rule changes get kids back to school faster after COVID

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New COVID isolation rules for New York City Public Schools are now in effect, getting kids back in the classroom faster.

The Department of Education reduced the isolation period for all staff and students in kindergarten and older to just five days, down from 10 days.

Students can return on Day 6 as long as they have not had a fever for at least 24 hours and are wearing a "well-fitting" mask, which all students and staff members are already required to do.

Unvaccinated students who are exposed also now have to quarantine for five days, down from 10.

The changes align students with existing teacher policy and are in line with CDC guidance and state guidance for schools.

The isolation period remains at 10 days for kids younger than 5.

The number of cases in the city has dropped dramatically in the past few weeks.

The infection rate is a tenth of what it was a month ago.

There is also now free anti-viral medication for those at risk and the city is delivering the medication to the homes of those that need it.



"New York is one of the only places in the nation where we are doing this free delivery. One of the only places in the nation," Mayor Eric Adams said. "We want to make sure that no one would call it as to move throughout the city, especially for those who have immune-compromised or are elderly we want to bring it to you and we want you to take advantage of this."

The city is already providing vaccines free at home for those who request them.

ALSO READ | 75-year-old post-Holocaust letter detailing family's death found at NY flea market
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the story after a letter written more than 75 years ago at the end of the Holocaust has resurfaced at a New York flea market and been returned to a family des



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnew york city schoolshospital
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC to offer free, at-home delivery of COVID antiviral pills
COVID Updates: Cases dropping across U.S., hospitalizations down too
COVID Updates: Millions of routine vaccinations missed amid pandemic
COVID Updates: Kids 5-11 must be fully vaccinated for NYC venues
TOP STORIES
Inside Rikers: An Eyewitness News investigation
New streams offer Eyewitness News, ABCNews special events, local shows
Snow piles and school delays amid nor'easter aftermath
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Korean grandfather viciously attacked inside his own store
AccuWeather: Less harsh
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Show More
Police searching for man who attacked child inside NYC restaurant
'Falling iguanas' in Florida forecast amid cold snap
It's almost Lunar New Year! 2022 is the Year of the Tiger
How much snow fell in NYC, across Tri-State area
SpaceX rocket booster to crash into moon, space experts say
More TOP STORIES News