Isolation rule changes get NYC public school kids back in class faster after COVID

The Department of Education reduced the isolation period for all staff and students in kindergarten and older to just five days, down from 10 days.
Students can return on Day 6 as long as they have not had a fever for at least 24 hours and are wearing a "well-fitting" mask, which all students and staff members are already required to do.
Unvaccinated students who are exposed also now have to quarantine for five days, down from 10.
The changes align students with existing teacher policy and are in line with CDC guidance and state guidance for schools.
The isolation period remains at 10 days for kids younger than 5.
The number of cases in the city has dropped dramatically in the past few weeks.
The infection rate is a tenth of what it was a month ago.
There is also now free anti-viral medication for those at risk and the city is delivering the medication to the homes of those that need it.
"New York is one of the only places in the nation where we are doing this free delivery. One of the only places in the nation," Mayor Eric Adams said. "We want to make sure that no one would call it as to move throughout the city, especially for those who have immune-compromised or are elderly we want to bring it to you and we want you to take advantage of this."
The city is already providing vaccines free at home for those who request them.
