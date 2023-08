NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters battled flames at Wilson Avenue Elementary School in Newark Monday morning.

Crews arrived at the school located on Wilson Avenue at around 4 a.m.

Authorities say firefighters battled smoke and busted windows to put out the blaze.

The first day of school there is September 5th, but there has been no word on the extent of the damage.

An investigation remains ongoing.