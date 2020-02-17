School safety agent punched by man in Rego Park

By Eyewitness News
REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for a man who punched an NYPD school safety agent in Queens.

Police say the man walked into PS 175 in Rego Park on Friday morning and got into a conversation with the school safety agent.

He then allegedly punched her in the face, cutting her lip.

She was treated at the hospital and released.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

