School safety agent and teacher slashed at Soundview, Bronx elementary school

In relation to this morning’s incident at @NYCSchools @NYPD43Pct P.S. 69 at 560 Thieriot Avenue in the Bronx, the subject has been apprehended and there is no further threat to staff, parents, and students. pic.twitter.com/05XQ02T1vR — NYPD School Safety (@NYPDSchools) April 14, 2022

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- A school safety agent and a teacher were slashed at a Bronx elementary school Thursday morning.A 36-year-old female guidance counselor was walking into P.S. 69 Journey Prep School when the suspect rushed in behind her.This happened inside the school on Thieriot Avenue in the Soundview section just before 8 a.m. before students had arrived.The man is apparently the ex-boyfriend of the guidance counselor and she did not want to talk to him.An assistant principal tried to intervene.A veteran fifth grade social studies teacher, Mr. Jared Nash, also rushed over and held the suspect,The 23-year-old suspect then pulled out a sharp object and slashed the teacher in the arm.The 55-year-old school safety agent also intervened and was slashed behind the ear."An intruder who is, attempting to enter a school, according to preliminary information, attempted to assault a teacher. A heroic act by a school safety agent prevented it from taking place. She was slashed by the individual and that individual will be brought to justice. This is unacceptable," Mayor Eric Adams said during an event Thursday morning to announce the expansion of gifted and talented programs citywide."Violence has absolutely no place in our schools, and this senseless act against an essential member of our school community is unacceptable. Our incredible educators and School Safety Agents work every day to keep our children safe, and I am grateful for their steadfast dedication to our schools. We are offering supports to this school community," Chancellor David C. Banks said in a statement.The suspect fled, but Nash was able to give a detailed description of the suspect's car and a responding officer spotted the vehicle and pulled him over on the other side of the school.Both the school safety agent and the teacher were taken to Jacobi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.The ex-boyfriend is in custody with charges pending.The NYC School Safety Coalition releaased a statement on the slashing that said in part that "There have been 41 assaults on School Safety Agents during this school year. This is an increase of 30% compared to the previous school year."Last week, another School Safety Agent was assaulted at PS 158 in Brooklyn. PS 69 and PS 168 only have one School Safety Agent in the building due to the severe staff shortage caused by City Council budget cuts. Many schools throughout New York City only have one School Safety Agent to protect an entire building of teachers, staff, and hundreds of students."At our press conference on Monday, April 11th, we called on Mayor Eric Adams to increase the number of School Safety Agents inside our school buildings, as well as increase the number of Neighborhood Coordination Officers and Youth Coordination Officers outside our schools."The shortage of School Safety Agents jeopardizes the safety of our children, teachers, and all school staff."We call on Mayor Adams to please protect our children and hire more School Safety Agents."----------