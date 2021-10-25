Metal detectors, more NYPD presence expected at high-risk NYC schools

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11159076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brian Laundrie's skeletal remains were given to a forensic anthropologist to determine the cause of death.

CROTONA PARK, Bronx (WABC) -- The use of metal detectors and other security measures are being boosted at NYC schools after a rash of guns being found in schools last week.On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said unannounced scanning and additional officers will soon be implemented at some schools that are considered high-risk.Just last week, school safety officers recovered five guns at city schools, including at IS 98 where Hector Pagan's son is a freshman."The kids need to be safe, they come to school to learn and be safe and not worry about what is going on around them," Pagan said."Scanning at some of the sites throughout the city I think is going to help students traveling back and forth to school make that process a lot safer," said NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison.There are currently 3,200 safety agents working in public schools across the five boroughs, which is down from a high of roughly 5,000 agents.The additional personnel will come from the NYPD's ranks of neighborhood coordination officers and youth coordination officers.They will be on site during student arrivals and dismissal as well.Greg Floyd is the union leader for city school safety agents."You can't get around it, you have 1,500 less school safety agents than you did before the pandemic," Floyd said. "And they should have been hired. We were not prepared for the school year.""This temporary measure is about this moment, the NYPD's commitment to approaching this with us with empathy and care for our students is another critical factor," said NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter.----------