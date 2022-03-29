High school senior offered over $1 million in scholarships

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. -- Brianna Maddonni is a senior at Interboro High School in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania.Like most high school seniors, she has a big decision in front of her: where she will go to college.What sets her apart, however, is that her education won't cost a thing; in fact, she has more than $1 million in scholarship opportunities in front of her, from 18 different schools.Maddonni says she has a 4.0, plays varsity sports, works two jobs, and coaches youth sports.What she thinks really made the difference for her was her candid essay, where she spoke about her struggle with hearing loss and learned to advocate for herself in school to get the education she deserved.As for which school she'll choose? That's the million dollar question!