16-year-old arrested after Instagram threat to shoot up Long Island high school

BROOKHAVEN, Long Island (WABC) -- A teen on Long Island is facing terrorism charges for allegedly threatening to commit a mass school shooting, just days after the deadly massacre in Texas.

Suffolk County police say the 16-year-old boy posted on Instagram that he was going to shoot up Bellport High School in Brookhaven.

Police searched the teen's home Thursday night after several people called 911.

Detectives did not find any weapons.

The teen is charged with making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment.

