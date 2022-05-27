16-year-old arrested after Instagram threat to shoot up Long Island high school

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11897692" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows parents begging police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers.

BROOKHAVEN, Long Island (WABC) -- A teen on Long Island is facing terrorism charges for allegedly threatening to commit a mass school shooting, just days after the deadly massacre in Texas.Suffolk County police say the 16-year-old boy posted on Instagram that he was going to shoot up Bellport High School in Brookhaven.Police searched the teen's home Thursday night after several people called 911.Detectives did not find any weapons.The teen is charged with making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment.----------