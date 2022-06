EMBED >More News Videos Derick Waller reports the state's 16 cent per gallon gas tax is suspended, and some counties are going further.

PLAINVIEW, Nassau County (WABC) -- Hundreds of students and teachers at a high school on Long Island staged a walkout against gun violence Wednesday.About 400 students and more than 100 teachers at Plainview - Old Bethpage John F. Kennedy High School participated.School district officials said the walkout would last 21 minutes, representing the 21 people students and teachers killed in the Texas school massacre last week.----------