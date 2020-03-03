Science

EPA calculator helps shrink your carbon footprint through daily habit changes

Our daily routines may be leaving a bigger carbon footprint than we think, but reducing our carbon footprint means changing our habits and change is hard. However, making small changes to our habits can make a big difference for the planet.

That's where the EPA's carbon calculator comes in. It adds up all our little choices to help us see the amount of carbon we personally put into the atmosphere.

Take recycling for example. May times we may throw things away without rinsing them out, and if we make that choice all the time the average person would help create 692 lbs. of carbon annually.

When it comes to gas and electricity, turning up the heat may seem like a comfortable choice but adding an extra layer of clothing is much more environmentally friendly.

Also washing your clothes with cold water as opposed to hot water still cleans them just as well.

Another point to be more conscious of is leaving your computer on all night. The EPA calculator suggests setting up power management to turn your computer off automatically.

Each of these power-reducing tips can save 9115 lbs. of CO2 each year, not to mention over $70 a month in utility bills.

The carbon calculator also shows that when you reduce your driving by even 10% below average, you can reduce your carbon footprint by over 1100 lbs. of CO2.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceenvironmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Positive case of coronavirus in Westchester, 1st community spread
Schools closed after Westchester coronavirus diagnosis
MTA disinfecting entire system amid coronavirus outbreak
NJ Transit taking measures against coronavirus
Archdiocese of Newark issues guidance to priests as coronavirus spreads
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
At least 22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
Show More
Man with BB gun on rooftop taken into custody in NYC: NYPD
NJ resident's undercover video nabs alleged child predator
Van loses control, crashes into building in Manhattan
Search on for 2 men accused of attacking MTA bus driver in NYC
Knicks superfan Spike Lee says he was 'harassed' at MSG
More TOP STORIES News