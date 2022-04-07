Violent scooter robbery and attack caught on camera in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for several suspects behind a violent robbery caught on camera in Queens.

The suspects approached the 16-year-old victim at 37th Avenue and 82nd Street last Tuesday.

They knocked him off his scooter before punching and kicking him, along with his two passengers.

The teen was stabbed in the back, and the suspects took off with his scooter, backpack and phone.



A good Samaritan took the teen to the hospital.

He is in stable condition.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspects.

Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

