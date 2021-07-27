Search on for thieves after restaurant workers' scooters stolen in New York City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10910697" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brittany Bell reports a lifeguard at Jones Beach State Park may have been bitten by a shark while in the water near Central Mall on Monday.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects responsible for stealing scooters from delivery workers in two separate incidents in New York City.After a restaurant worker's expensive e-scooter was stolen in Queens earlier this month, the manager of the restaurant spoke out about the ambush on Monday.The 41-year-old victim was coming back to the restaurant at 62-01 Woodside Avenue on July 14 to pick up more orders.Surveillance video shows two men on one bike approach the victim and steal his red Yamaha scooter worth about $4,000.They removed the victim's helmet from the handlebars and threw it at the victim before taking off.The victim was not injured but was too afraid to speak on camera Monday.His manager said it was a big loss for the hard-working employee."He's doing his best job, he's working, it's hurting him a lot and I'm sure he's not the only one," manager Juan Castano said.Castano isn't wrong.On Sunday in the Bronx, a 23-year-old food delivery worker stopped in front of a McDonald's on East 170th Street to pick up an Uber Eats order.Police say three suspects took the victim's blue motorbike while he was inside picking up the order."It's tough to see, unfortunately it's what going on these days," Castano said.Whether the bikes are stolen for joyrides or to sell for parts, the thefts leave the victims fearful and financially strapped. Many depend on their bikes to survive.Anyone with information in either incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------