New Jersey teen indicted in fatal shooting of parents, sister and friend

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A grand jury has indicted a teenager in New Jersey for murder.
The Monmouth County prosecutor's office said now-18-year-old Scott Kologi is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and a weapons offense in the slayings of his parents, sister and a family friend.
He was 16 back in 2017 when prosecutors say he massacred the victims in the family's home in the Jersey Shore city of Long Branch.
Authorities say he shot 42-year-old Steven Kologi and 44-year-old Linda Kologi, along with their 18-year-old daughter, Brittany, and 70-year-old Mary Schulz.
The defendant's brother and grandfather and another friend were in the house at the time of the shooting but escaped unharmed.
Authorities haven't disclosed a possible motive for the slayings.
A judge last year approved prosecutors' request to move the case from family court to adult court.
Defense attorneys sought in December to have Kologi transferred to a psychiatric facility, but a judge ordered him to remain behind bars pending trial.
Kologi's attorney Richard Lomurro says he plans to enter a not guilty plea at his arraignment later this month.
He said he would also continue efforts to have him transferred to a psychiatric hospital pending trial.
Previous examinations, he said, had detailed his client's mental issues including a history of hallucinations, autism and "distorted thinking."
