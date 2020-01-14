New Jersey teen indicted in fatal shooting of parents, sister and friend

LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A grand jury has indicted a teenager in New Jersey for murder.The Monmouth County prosecutor's office said now-18-year-old Scott Kologi is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and a weapons offense in the slayings of his parents, sister and a family friend.He was 16 back in 2017 when prosecutors say he massacred the victims in the family's home in the Jersey Shore city of Long Branch.Authorities say he shot 42-year-old Steven Kologi and 44-year-old Linda Kologi, along with their 18-year-old daughter, Brittany, and 70-year-old Mary Schulz.The defendant's brother and grandfather and another friend were in the house at the time of the shooting but escaped unharmed.Authorities haven't disclosed a possible motive for the slayings.A judge last year approved prosecutors' request to move the case from family court to adult court.Defense attorneys sought in December to have Kologi transferred to a psychiatric facility, but a judge ordered him to remain behind bars pending trial.Kologi's attorney Richard Lomurro says he plans to enter a not guilty plea at his arraignment later this month.He said he would also continue efforts to have him transferred to a psychiatric hospital pending trial.Previous examinations, he said, had detailed his client's mental issues including a history of hallucinations, autism and "distorted thinking."----------