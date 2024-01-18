Former NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer filing paperwork for 2025 mayoral bid

Scott Stringer is the first Democrat to move toward contesting Mayor Eric Adams's re-election.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Scott Stringer is filing paperwork Thursday with the city's Campaign Finance Board to launch an exploratory committee for mayor.

The move signals the former New York City comptroller is getting ready to challenge Mayor Eric Adams in next year's mayoral primary.

Stringer is the first Democrat to move toward contesting the mayor's re-election, although others are considering doing so.

The move allows him to start raising money, among other things.

No challenger has defeated an incumbent NYC mayor in a primary since David Dinkins beat Ed Koch in 1989.

Stringer's 2021 mayoral bid ended with a poor performance after a longtime associate came forward to accuse him of groping her and pressuring her to have sex when he was running for public advocate two decades earlier, allegations he strongly denied.

