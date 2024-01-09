Too much screen time for young kids linked to sensory differences: JAMA study

A new study is renewing a conversation about how much screen time is too much screen time for our youngest children.

The findings were published in JAMA Pediatrics.

Researchers found that television screen time for children under 2 years old is associated with "sensory differences" later in toddlerhood.

If you're wondering what "sensory differences" are, it's when a child is over-sensitive to certain sensory experiences, under-sensitive, or both.

The study found that children who watched any television or DVDs at 12 months of age had twice the odds of having a mix of sensory differences.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends against any screen time for children under 2 years old, excluding live video chats.

For kids between 2 and 5, it recommends a one-hour time limit.

It is important to emphasize this study points to an association, but doesn't mean screen time definitively causes these sensory differences.

