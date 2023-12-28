Seal rescued along Jersey Shore after suffering apparent shark bite

SURF CITY, Long Island (WABC) -- A harbor seal is on the mend after washing up along the Jersey Shore on Christmas morning.

The seal was found lying on the beach in Surf City, Long Beach Island with a large laceration on its left hip, and several smaller wounds on its abdomen around its tail.

According to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, they believe the seal was likely bitten by a shark before washing ashore.

The seal was immediately taken to MMSC for treatment, and staff flushed out its wounds and gave it fluids.

The agency says the animal is likely to make a full recovery and will eventually be released back into the wild.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.