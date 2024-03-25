Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Los Angeles, Miami homes raided by federal agents in New York

NEW YORK -- Federal investigators in New York raided the Los Angeles and Miami homes of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs on Monday, on allegations of human trafficking, according to authorities.

A Homeland Security Investigations spokesperson said in a statement that the raid was executed as part of an "ongoing investigation."

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," the spokesperson said. "We will provide further information as it becomes available."

Law enforcement sources familiar with the matter told ABC News that the searches are being carried out at the hip-hop producer's properties as part of a federal investigation into human trafficking led by the Southern District of New York.

In December, a complaint was filed against Combs by a Canadian woman identified only as Jane Doe, who says she was sex-trafficked and gang raped in 2003 when she was 17 and in the 11th grade.

The lawsuit names Combs, former Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre and an unnamed third defendant, and claims Pierre and the third unnamed defendant approached the teen at a lounge in Detroit, Michigan, where Pierre allegedly told her he was "best friends" with Combs and proceeded to call him.

The suit, which contains photos, claims Pierre and the unnamed defendant convinced the teen to take a private jet to Combs' studio in New York City, where she alleges she was plied with drugs and alcohol, and gang raped by the three defendants.

The hip-hop producer took to social media on Dec. 6, 2023, to denounce the allegations against him, writing in a post, "Enough is enough."

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," he said. "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

It's not the only case in which Diddy has been accused of sex trafficking and sexual assault in recent months.

Complaints against Combs began Nov. 16, 2023, when Combs' former girlfriend, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of sex trafficking and sexual assault.

The music mogul Sean Combs was accused of rape and repeated physical abuse in a lawsuit filed on Thursday by the singer Cassie, his former romantic partner.

According to court documents, Ventura alleged that she was trafficked, raped and viciously beaten by Combs during the course of their relationship, which began when she was 19 and he was 37.

After signing her to his label, Bad Boy Records, Ventura alleged in the lawsuit that Combs "lured (her) into an ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle, and into a romantic relationship with him -- her boss, one of the most powerful men in the entertainment industry, and a vicious, cruel, and controlling man nearly two decades her senior."

Combs' attorney, Ben Brafman, issued a statement on his behalf at the time and said that Combs "vehemently denies these offensive and outrageous allegations."

Ventura's lawsuit was settled a day later. In a statement, she said, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control."

Brafman also told CNN in a statement at the time, "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

On Monday, Ventura's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor shared in a statement with ABC News, reacting to the raids.

"We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law," Wigdor said. "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."

