Electronics seized during search of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' properties, sources tell ABC News

Jim Dolan has the latest on the trafficking investigation against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Jim Dolan has the latest on the trafficking investigation against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Jim Dolan has the latest on the trafficking investigation against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Jim Dolan has the latest on the trafficking investigation against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations seized a number of electronic devices as part of the court-authorized searches of two properties associated with Sean "Diddy" Combs, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The searches, carried out in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday, were part of a federal sex trafficking investigation into the hip-hop and liquor mogul, the sources said.

HSI agents flooded Diddy's LA mansion and gathered evidence as part of an investigation led by prosecutors with the Southern District of New York.

Four women have filed civil lawsuits against Combs accusing him of rape, sex trafficking and other alleged abuses.

Several women have spoken with federal prosecutors in Manhattan, the sources said, who dispatched agents to try and gather evidence to corroborate their accounts.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.