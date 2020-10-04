4 rescued after seaplane crashes into pier in Queens: FDNY

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6769912" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from the scene shows the aftermath of a sea plane crash in Queens.

At approximately 3pm today a single engine seaplane crashed into a pier at Riverside Drive and 158 St on the Long Island Sound in Queens. FDNY members removed three seriously injured passengers from the wreckage and transported them to local hospitals. FDNY Operations continue. pic.twitter.com/pyuDgguowX — FDNY (@FDNY) October 4, 2020

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- One person has died after a seaplane crashed into a pier near the Throgs Neck Bridge in Queens on Sunday.An aircraft was reported down near Powells Cove Blvd and 158th St. shortly after 3 p.m.The single-engine Cessna plane struck a concrete pier in Whitestone which belongs to the Beechhurst Beach Club.The crash happened close to a children's play set, though there were no reports of any injuries on the ground.The FDNY said two people were rescued from the wreckage by a good samaritan who witnessed the crash while riding on a personal watercraft.Firefighters removed a third person.The male pilot and a male passenger are in critical condition at the hospital.One passenger died.Information on the fourth patient was not yet known.Neighbors told Eyewitness News they recognized the seaplane as belonging to a neighbor.Firefighters confirmed the pilot kept the plane in a hangar on the water behind his home and is known to fly in the area often."Witnesses said that the plane was traveling fast along the water, skipped twice and hit the pier. Why this happened we have no idea right now," Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said."We were all just sitting in the house and then we heard a loud boom and we thought it was like a truck crash or something. And then my cousins they came outside and we saw the plane. And all of a sudden a bunch of fire trucks came out and we saw some bodies get pulled out," eyewitness Laura Balviso said. "It's frightening, we never see something like this and my family knows the people. We just hope they're okay."NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio asked the public to keep the victims in their thoughts:"A small seaplane crashed into a pier on Riverside Drive in Queens earlier today. Emergency crews are on the scene. 3 passengers have been taken to the hospital. We'll provide more updates as we get them. Please keep these people and their families in your thoughts tonight."The FAA released a statement with preliminary information:----------