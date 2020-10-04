Coronavirus News: Mayor proposes shutdown of nonessential businesses, schools in 9 New York City ZIP codes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6292604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a proposal Sunday to help get a handle on spikes of coronavirus throughout the city and stop the spread.While he will still need the state's support, he has proposed shutting down all nonessential businesses and schools starting Wednesday for nine ZIP codes in NYC above 3% positivity for seven consecutive days.The closure will include both public and private schools and day care as well as indoor and outdoor dining.Restaurants would once again only be allowed to do delivery and to-go service."The goal here is to prevent the spread the goal here is to do everything we can to stop something bigger from happening right now," de Blasio said.Churches and houses of worship are not yet part of the closure plan and will remain open with restrictions, the mayor said.The New York City Health Department continues to track four concerning clusters of COVID-19 cases in Southern Brooklyn, Williamsburg, Central Queens and Far Rockaway. The mayor said the nine neighborhoods have been above 9% positivity for seven straight days.The mayor estimates there are well over half a million residents in the nine ZIP codes of concern:- Edgemere/Far Rockaway-Gravesend/Homecrest- Midwood- Borough Park- Bensonhurst/Mapleton- Gerritsen Beach/Homecrest/ Sheepshead Bay- Flatlands/Midwood- Kew Gardens- Kew Gardens Hills/PomonokThe restrictions will be in place for either 14 days or 28 days, depending on how long the ZIP codes remain under 3% positivity.This plan averts a looming court fight with the United Federation of Teachers, which has been calling for a plan to close the more than 80 public schools in these neighborhoods."We have seen very little coronavirus activity in our schools ... this is not because we have seen a lot of coronavirus activity in our schools, this is out of an abundance of caution," de Blasio said.An additional 11 ZIP codes are also being closely monitored and are areas of concern."These 11 zip codes have not yet reached a level of 3% positivity for at least seven consecutive days, but they are edging up toward that level and we are concerned, so again in these areas we're going to go in all these areas, the original nine I mentioned and these 11 ZIP code we're going to do a huge amount of ongoing outreach," de Blasio said.Gyms and outdoor pools will be closed in these 11 areas of concern, but schools will remain open.As COVID cases spike, mask enforcement is becoming stricter. People who refuse to wear a face mask after being offered one or reminded to put their own on are subject to a $1,000 fine in New York City.The mayor's plan is pending state approval.