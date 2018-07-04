MISSING PERSON

Search continues for missing New Jersey kayaker

Joe Torres has details on the search for a missing kayaker in New Jersey. (Shutterstock)

SHELBURNE, Vermont (WABC) --
A New Jersey man is missing after his kayak was overturned on Lake Champlain on Monday.

Eric Plett, a 41-year-old man of Weekhawken, New Jersey, was last seen holding onto his yellow kayak near Shelburne Point. The Shelburne Police Department responded after associates of Plett arrived on-scene to find both Plett and the kayak were missing.

Police believe that it is possible that Plett made it to shore, but he has not contacted family, and his whereabouts are unknown.

Police search and rescue efforts have continued throughout the week and include search boats, helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

Search and rescue operations have resumed Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.

