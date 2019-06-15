Search continues for swimmer who went missing during competition in Hudson River

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The search continues Saturday for the swimmer who went missing while he was competing in a swim in the Hudson River near the George Washington Bridge.Officials say at some point, fellow competitors in the "8 Bridges Hudson River Swim" noticed the 67-year-old swimmer went missing.It is not clear exactly where the man went under.The New York City Police Department says the search for the swimmer resumed Saturday morning after being suspended late Friday. The Coast Guard is now calling it a "recovery."The swim has seven stages. Friday was stage six -- 15.7 miles from the Tappan Zee Bridge to the George Washington Bridge.New York Open Water, a non-profit handling the marathon swim released a statement Friday night saying in part,Police also have not released the identity of the swimmer.----------