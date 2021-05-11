Search for man in anti-Asian subway station attack in Lower Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Police are investigating another disturbing anti-Asian attack in the subways.

The NYPD released a surveillance video of the man they want to find.

He's accused of throwing a drink at a 34-year-old man while making anti-Asian statements in Lower Manhattan.

It happened on April 15 at 10:39 a.m. on the southbound "R" train platform at the 8th Street/NYU Station.

There were no injuries incurred as a result of the incident and the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

