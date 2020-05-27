Search for men wanted in string of Queens burglaries

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are searching for the men behind several break ins at businesses in Queens.

Video shows the men sneaking around a Metro PCS on Hillside Avenue on April 26th just after midnight.

They're accused of stealing $9,700 worth of cell phones.

Police say since early April, they've broken into restaurants and beauty salons and even tried to get into a church at one point.

They've gotten away with bicycles, electronics, and more than $22,000 in cash.

Anyone with information about the incidents or information in regard to the identity of the individuals, is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Related topics:
queensnew york cityburglary
