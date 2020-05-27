QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are searching for the men behind several break ins at businesses in Queens.
Video shows the men sneaking around a Metro PCS on Hillside Avenue on April 26th just after midnight.
They're accused of stealing $9,700 worth of cell phones.
Police say since early April, they've broken into restaurants and beauty salons and even tried to get into a church at one point.
They've gotten away with bicycles, electronics, and more than $22,000 in cash.
Anyone with information about the incidents or information in regard to the identity of the individuals, is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Search for men wanted in string of Queens burglaries
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More