Search on for man who opened fire in middle of street in Queens

RIDGEWOOD, Queens -- Police are searching for a man seen on video opening fire in the middle of the street in Queens.
Investigators say he shot several rounds near Wyckoff Avenue and Covert Street in Ridgewood on November 22.
Police are also searching for two other men and a woman who were with him at the time of the shooting.
No one was hit by the gunfire.
The NYPD released surveillance video of the incident, and issued the following descriptions of the suspects:
Individual#1: Male, last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black do-rag, and headphones.
Individual#2: Male, last seen wearing a black jacket with hood, black sweatpants, and blue and white sneakers.
Individual#3: Male, last seen wearing a dark colored jacket and blue jeans.
Individual#4: Female with dark hair, last seen wearing a red jacket, black sweatpants and dark colored boots.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are kept confidential.
