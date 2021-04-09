FBI searching for victims of long-haul truckers accused of kidnapping women

The FBI released photos of the truckers, who are under arrest and facing a string of charges.
The two men were identified as Brian Summerson and Pierre Washington.
Investigators say they may have targeted women in the New York City area.
The men are accused of kidnapping women and then demanding ransom for their release.
