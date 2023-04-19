'Abbott Elementary' season 2 finale showcases historic Philadelphia museum

The episode is called "Franklin Institute" and it was filmed at the historic museum in Philadelphia.

What makes this episode particularly exciting is that this is the very first one to be filmed in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA -- The much-anticipated season 2 finale of "Abbott Elementary" airs Wednesday night on ABC.

The episode is called "Franklin Institute" and it was filmed here at the historic museum in Philadelphia.

West Philadelphia native Quinta Brunson is the creator and star of the show.

Only 6abc got an exclusive look as Abbott's cameras rolled.

"It's nice to make a show about Philadelphia and for it to be my home," Brunson says, "but to get to come to the Franklin Institute is pretty priceless."

Brunson, along with her cast and crew, filmed all over the Franklin Institute, from the Train Factory to the Giant Heart.

"There are certain things you can't rebuild, like that heart, that is just so special to this museum," Brunson says. "Trying to rebuild it would have been both expensive and not worth it."

Brunson says being back here takes her right back to her childhood.

She brought along cast members like Tyler James Williams, who says he's thrilled to get to know the real city where the fictional show is set.

"It is always great to come and be on the ground with actual people here and to use great locations like this," Williams says. "It's always really special, especially for our last day."

They filmed this final episode back on January 31. They also had some local kids on the set included in the episode.

"I got to have some family members in the show," Brunson says. "I have so many nieces and nephews, they're here. My family got to come watch, which is super cool because they've never really visited a set before. For them to be able to see all of this, it's been amazing."

Brunson wanted to share this message to the city of Philadelphia: "Go Birds! Please keep watching 'Abbott Elementary,' and I love this city with all my heart."

"Abbott Elementary" airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC.