Second annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival takes over Harlem

The 'March of Dads' was held Father'sDay morning in Brooklyn offering fathers, particularly those of color, an opportunity to bond and build a community.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The second annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival took over West 131st Street in Harlem Saturday afternoon.The event featured live music, food, games, and vendors.The Juneteenth Freedom Fest NYC (JFFNYC) was launched last year to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.Juneteenth was also proclaimed as a federal holiday as of last year to honor black communities, their strength, and creativity.----------