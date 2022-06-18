Second annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival takes over Harlem

The event featured live music, food, games, and vendors.
The Juneteenth Freedom Fest NYC (JFFNYC) was launched last year to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
Juneteenth was also proclaimed as a federal holiday as of last year to honor black communities, their strength, and creativity.
