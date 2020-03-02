Coronavirus News: Separating fact from fiction on COVID-19

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There are many misconceptions about the coronavirus, and Dr. Vanessa Raabe, an infectious disease specialist at NYU Langone, is helping quell any panic separating fact from fiction."So when you wear a mask, you still get air coming in around the edges of the mask," Raabe said. "So it's not going to protect you from getting infected.""So at this point, we're not seeing enough transmission in the United States that people need to change their daily routines," Raabe said.However, she says you should wash your hands after riding as it will help cut down on getting germs, including colds and flu."In America right now, the greatest threat by far is the flu," she said. "We see a lot more flu in the United States."Raabe says the U.S. has had over 18,000 deaths in the U.S. during flu season and over 125 children who don't die from the flu."There have only been two deaths so far in the U.S. from COVID-19," she said."We don't have vaccines that we know work to prevent coronavirus, but we have vaccines and development for diseases like this," Raabe said."Don't come to the emergency room," Raabe said. "Stay home if you're not sure what to do. Call your doctor saying 'These are the symptoms I'm having, should I come in?' The last thing we want is for you to be in an emergency room with somebody who really is sick and be exposed to that."----------