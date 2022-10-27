Handful of NYC middle schools to base admissions on 4th grade test scores

Of all the middle schools in NYC, 59 will implement a selective screening process for next year's 6th graders.

In just a few months, NYC families with fifth graders will have to decide where their students will begin middle school.

Only 59 schools are choosing to bring back some sort of selective screening for next year's sixth graders. This admissions process will be based on the student's fourth grade test scores.

196 schools used screening for the 2020-2021 school year, but selective admissions were put on pause for two years because of the pandemic.

Schools Chancellor David Banks left the decision of whether to reinstate the screening process up to each district's superintendent.

Visit the NYC Department of Education's website to learn more about middle school enrollment and applications.

ALSO READ | Study reveals long-lasting effects of stress on babies born during Superstorm Sandy

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.