Education

University of Texas at San Antonio offering class about Selena this fall

It took 25 years, but late musical icon Selena Quintanilla now has a Texas college course exploring her life and career. Beginning fall 2020, the University of Texas at San Antonio will begin offering Selena: A Mexican American Identity and Experience. The course will employ the pop star's image, use of language, and the media coverage surrounding her career and death to map out the historical trajectory of Tejana/o Mexican-Americans in Texas.

"When I got to UTSA five years ago, I was surprised that someone hadn't already done a class like this," says the course's instructor, Dr. Sonya M. Aleman, associate professor of Mexican American studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

"To me, it makes perfect sense that there would be (a class) where Selena's the springboard to talk about issues of representation, identity, and race and racialization."

Read more from our partners at Culturemap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan antoniotexas newsschoolselena
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Long Island beaches draw a crowd for 4th of July weekend
July 4th flyover: How to watch in NYC
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
Where will Macy's 4th of July fireworks happen tonight?
AccuWeather: 4th of July forecast
Gruesome details show how soldier may have been killed
Bridgeport man arrested, charged in 1993 diner murder
Show More
Suspect arrested after 2-year-old boy slashed in face in NYC
Washington Redskins no more? NFL team reviewing name
Everything to know about Nathan's hot dog contest 2020
Six Flags Great Adventure reopening with safety measures
Work begins on Black Lives Matter street mural in Harlem
More TOP STORIES News