Health & Fitness

How to celebrate Ditch Your New Year's Resolution Day with self-care

This stock photo shows a woman's legs on a treadmill. (Shutterstock)

Jan. 17 is Ditch Your New Year's Resolution Day, so grab some ice cream, get comfy on the couch and stare at your phone for the next 48 hours!

Or...

Stop biting off more than you can chew. Instead of setting one overarching goal over a 365-day period, set mini attainable goals each month, ABC chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton recommended.

In her new book "The Self Care Solution," Dr. Ashton lays out a plan for people who want to reevaluate their own behavior with anything from red meat and sugar to caffeine and alcohol.

She divides resolutions into one-month chunks, starting with a dry January.

"Because I have a degree in nutrition, food or nutritional challenges were a big part of that," she said. "And it didn't always involve cutting something that may be harmful out. Sometimes it involved adding something that may be beneficial."

An example, she said, would be the Hydration Challenge month.

Dr. Ashton's book also includes some behavior challenges, such as pushups and planks and meditation.

She told "Good Morning America" that these challenges are a good way to promote self-care.

"If we can't take care of ourselves, we can't take care of others, and no one will really take the same kind of care for us that we can take for ourselves," she said.

Here are the challenges Dr. Ashton details in her book:

  • January: Dry Month
  • February: Pushups and Planks
  • March: Meditation
  • April: Cardio
  • May: Less Meat, More Plants
  • June: Hydration
  • July: More Steps
  • August: Mindful Tech
  • September: Less Sugar
  • October: Stretching
  • November: Sleep
  • December: Laughter
    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    health & fitnessu.s. & worldnew year's day
    Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
    COVID-19: Help, information and resources
    NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
    Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
    3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
    AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
    Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
    Show More
    NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
    Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
    Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
    New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
    Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
    More TOP STORIES News