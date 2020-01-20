caught on video

VIDEO: Semi-truck engulfed in flames after accident on icy I-94 in Wisconsin

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- A truck was engulfed in flames on Interstate 94 after a crash in St. Croix County, Wisconsin, on the morning of January 17.

Eastbound lanes were blocked due to the fire, which happened near the Highway 128 interchange, according to local transport officials. The semi-truck was destroyed, however no one was injured.

These video, filmed from a passing car, first show the semi-truck on fire, with a plume of orange flames shooting from its exhaust pipe. The second video shows the aftermath of the blaze, which burned most of the truck's body.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinsemi crashfiretruck firecaught on videou.s. & world
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
NYPD: Officer punched in face during arrest in NYC
Surfers ride glowing bioluminescent waves of CA coast: VIDEO
Pentagon declassifies Navy videos that show 'UFOs'
Watch dolphins glow as they swim in bioluminescent waves
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News