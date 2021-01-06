Senator Charles Schumer weighs in on historic senate runoffs in Georgia

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Senator Charles Schumer weighed in on the historic Senate runoffs in Georgia.So far, one race is called for the Democrats and another is too close to call."I am optimistic that Jon Ossoff will win in Georgia, Democrats will take back the Senate, and we'll get America moving again," Schumer said.The decision of who gets control of the senate will be made with the Jon Ossoff and David Perdue race.Democratic candidate Osoff declared victory, but the race is still too close to call this morning.If he wins and flips the Senate, it would make Senator Schumer the first Jewish majority leader and the first from New York.----------