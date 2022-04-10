Schumer addresses 'explosion' of ghost guns in NYC in wake of deadly Bronx shooting

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Schumer addresses 'explosion' of ghost guns in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to act against a rise in ghost guns taking over New York City and Long Island.

Senator Charles Schumer addressed the issue Sunday, in what he calls an "explosion" in ghost guns.

"There's an epidemic of ghost guns flowing into New York City and Long Island," he said.

He says the unregulated nature of the firearms and the fact that they are available to anyone without the need for a background check are the major reasons why ghost guns are so dangerous.

ALSO READ | Arrest made after Northwell Health employee shot, killed in parking garage
EMBED More News Videos

An arrest was made after a Northwell Health employee was found dead in a parking garage on Long Island.



Schumer says the federal government needs to take immediate action and classify, under federal law, that ghost gun kits are firearms.

In addition, the senator says they need the government to make background checks mandatory and require serial numbers for the weapons.

Schumer cited NYPD data which showed a 350% increase in ghost gun recoveries in New York City.

According to the data, there were 17 recoveries in 2018, 48 in 2019, 145 in 2020, and 375 in 2021. Schumer says 2022 is on pace for over 500 ghost gun recoveries.

The disturbing trend comes in the wake of a deadly shooting in the Bronx that claimed the life of a 16-year-old girl, who was shot to death outside of Bronx Preparatory Charter School on Friday.
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates has new details on the arrest of 17-year-old Jeremiah Ryan who is accused of killing a teen during a shooting at a school in the Bronx.



Police say a ghost gun may have been used in the fatal shooting and officers recovered six shell casings at the scene.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citygun safetygun controlgun violenceshootinggun lawsgunscharles schumer
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID
17-year-old charged with murder in shooting that killed Bronx teen
Police fire shots at suspect along Brooklyn highway
Charges dropped against Texas woman accused of self-induced abortion
Zelenskyy: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone
AccuWeather: Breezy blend
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Show More
Double shooting in Crown Heights leaves 1 man dead, 1 man in hospital
NY $220B budget becomes law, boosted by federal aid, surplus
Former boyfriend of hospital employee arraigned on murder charges
15-year-old arrested in stabbing death of teen near parade
Police looking for 2 men who stole watch from woman at gunpoint
More TOP STORIES News