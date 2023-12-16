3 arrested for several alleged robberies at Sephora stores on Long Island

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Three people were arraigned Saturday after allegedly robbing Sephora stores on Long Island several times, police say.

Rickardo Wallace, Devon Findlay and Shakair Moncrieffe were charged with six counts of grand larceny in the third degree.

According to police, the three individuals entered three different Sephora stores to remove merchandise from the shelves on six different occasions. The defendants allegedly placed items into their backpacks before fleeing the scene in a white BMW.

The three Sephora stores affected were in Merrick, Oceanside and Plainview. The Oceanside store was allegedly targeted three times, while the Planview store was allegedly targeted twice.

The six alleged larcenies took place from November 25 through December 15.

Around 3:30 p.m. Friday, an officer dispatched a description of the individuals after they had allegedly fled the Oceanside Sephora on Long Beach Road. Other officers observed the vehicle with the individuals inside and pulled them over.

Police say the proceeds of the larceny on December 15 were recovered inside of the vehicle.

