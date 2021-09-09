9/11 candlelight vigil held in Manhattan ahead of 20th anniversary

By
EMBED <>More Videos

9/11 candlelight vigil held in NYC ahead of 20th anniversary

STUYVESANT TOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A candlelight vigil was held in Manhattan Wednesday night to mourn the victims of the devastating 9/11 attacks just a few days before the 20th anniversary.

There were nearly 3,000 candles for the nearly 3,000 gaping wounds that will never heal. The 3,000 scars that will never fade.

In Stuyvesant Town Wednesday night, two beams of light pierced the humid night sky from lower Manhattan during a vigil to honor the lost souls -- to hurt together as we approach the 20th anniversary of this city's darkest day.

And as New Yorkers collectively grief, the case against the alleged 9/11 mastermind resumes.

RELATED | How reporter N.J. Burkett and his photographer escaped Twin Towers collapse
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett and photographer Marty Glembotzky rushed down to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. While shooting a standup right below the burning towers, the first tower began to collapse.



Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other detainees were back in court Wednesday in a courtroom at Guantanamo Bay.

The pre-trial hearing is now two days in. It's a trial that has been delayed for nearly a decade.

For survivors and family members of the victims, it is a process they have waited too long for.
Patricia Smith, 22, lost her mother, Moira Smith, in the September 11th attacks.

RELATED | In memory of Don DiFranco, WABC engineer killed on 9/11
EMBED More News Videos

WABC-TV engineer Don DiFranco was working at the Channel 7 transmitter site on the 110th floor of the World Trade Center North Tower when terrorists flew a hijacked American Airlines jet into the building on September 11, 2001.



She was the only female NYPD officer to die that day.

"Justice delayed is justice denied and now we're 20 years later with no justice," Patricia Smith said.

Twenty years later, for families and for all New Yorkers who lived through that day, it still feels like yesterday.


