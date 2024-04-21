New York State addressing squatting as part of budget

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The 7 On Your Side Investigators are getting results. A series of investigations into people squatting in homes that don't belong to them has caused New York State legislators to make changes to state law.

Eyewitness News has reported on numerous cases of accused squatters - including one that was criminally charged this past week in Queens.

The changes are simple - they define the word 'tenant' in the law to exclude squatters. Lawmakers say this will make it easier for police to intervene in cases where someone enters a home or property without permission or legal paperwork and refuses to leave.

Before, most of these cases had to be taken to housing court.

It is all part of the budget package the state Senate and Assembly passed on Saturday.

Other items include $2.4 billion to care for the influx of migrants currently overwhelming New York City shelters, policies that allow local law enforcement to more easily shut down unlicensed marijuana dispensaries and legislation that enables New York City to lower its speed limits to 20 miles per hour on most roads.

It also extends mayoral control of New York City schools for two more years.

The budget now heads to Governor Hochul's office for approval. If she signs off, those provisions would go into effect immediately.

ALSO READ | New York City Mayor Eric Adams says he supports squatter legislation

Dan Krauth has the latest on the status of New York City squatter's law.

