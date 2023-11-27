2 people arrested after allegedly stealing car with service dog inside in Stamford

The two suspects were arrested in Stamford and the dog was returned to its owner.

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- In Connecticut, police in Stamford arrested two people accused of stealing a car with a service dog inside.

It happened at around 4:50 p.m. Saturday on Richmond Hill Avenue.

Police say the owner of the car left it running and unlocked and the two suspects jumped inside and took off.

Police located the car hours later and the man and woman inside allegedly ran away with the dog.

But they didn't get away for long, police caught up with them and a good Samaritan was able to catch the dog during the foot chase.

One officer was tangled in the dog's leash while one of the suspects was holding it and hit his head on the pavement. A police captain at the scene saw the suspect throw a gun at the ground.

Upon inspection of the gun, it was determined to be a realistic looking black metal pellet gun.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Isiah Armstead of Stamford. He was charged with second-degree larceny, conspiracy, operating a motor vehicle without a license, interfering with police, possession of a facsimile firearm, and cruelty to animals. He's being held on a $25,000 bond with a court date of December 8.

The passenger has been identified as 18-year-old Paris Wade of Stamford. She is charged with second-degree larceny, conspiracy, and interfering with police. She was held on a $2,500 bond and also has a court date of December 8.

Wade was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for second-degree assault.

Captain Baker of the Stamford Police Department said, "Investigating officers should be commended for their restraint, professionalism, and apprehension."

