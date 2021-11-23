Sports

WWE wrestler Seth Rollins attacked during match at Barclays Center

WWE wrestler attacked during match at Barclays Center

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A 24-year-old man has been taken into custody for allegedly attacking a WWE wrestler in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says 24-year-old Elisah Spencer of Brooklyn ran at WWE star Seth Rollins and tackled him during a live broadcast of the WWE Raw television show at Barclays Center.

Rollins, one of WWE's biggest stars and a former WWE champion, was walking back toward the entrance way following a Raw segment with wrestler Finn Balor, ESPN reported.

As he reached the top of the ramp, the attacker came running at full speed and roughly tackled Rollins, whose real name is Colby Lopez, to the ground.

The two momentarily fought on the ground before security and officials jumped in.



Rollins, attempting to keep character, was able to walk to the back under his own power once officials contained the attacker.

Spectators captured the incident on their cell phones and posted it on social media.

Spencer is charged with attempted assault. He has no prior arrests.

