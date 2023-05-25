Service dog graduates with college diploma, alongside owner

A service dog in New Jersey accomplished a 'pawesome' feat, graduating as a member of Seton Hall's Class of 2023.

SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Every dog has its day.

For one dog in New Jersey, that day came with a cap, gown and... a college diploma.

A service dog named Justin received a diploma alongside his owner, Grace Mariani, on Monday from Seton Hall University.

Justin accompanied Mariani to all of her classes as she worked toward her degree in elementary and special education.

Mariani, a Mahwah resident, earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree.

During the commencement ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., she was joined by Justin on stage and both received diplomas from Seton Hall's Joseph E. Nyre.

The reaction from their fellow Class of 2023 graduates was certainly a perfect way to mark the moment.

Wherever their road leads next, these two will certainly be a package deal.

Watch "Kickoff to a Long Island Summer" Saturday, May 27 at 7 p.m. on Channel 7 and wherever you stream ABC7NY

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.