Sunday marks 20th anniversary of deadly Seton Hall dorm fire

By Eyewitness News
SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of the deadly dorm fire at Seton Hall University in New Jersey.

The university held its annual memorial mass with a number of survivors in attendance.

Flames broke out at about 4:30 a.m. on January 19th, 2000 inside a lounge in Boland Hall on the South Orange campus. Three students were killed - 58 others were injured.

Candace Karol's son, Aaron was one of three 18-year-old students who died while trying to escape the fire.

The cause of the fire remained a mystery for years until two students admitted they had set a banner in the lounge on fire. Two students charged with setting the fire reached a plea agreement with prosecutors just as their trial was set to begin.

As Karol listened to the service, she remembers the kind and fun-loving person her son was - always willing to help others.

"He loved life. I think in the 18 years he was on this earth, he lived life more than most of us," Karol said.

Seton Hall has promised never to forget.

