20 years after deadly Seton Hall dorm fire, renewed calls for fire safety

SOUTH ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- As the 20th anniversary of the deadly fire at Seton Hall University approaches, lawmakers are pushing for new fire safety regulations on all college campuses.

On Friday, U.S. Reps. Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ-09) and Donald Payne, Jr. (D-NJ-10) are joining Seton Hall survivors, local and state fire officials and university leaders to unveil new fire safety legislation.

The deadly pre-dawn blaze at a freshman dorm at Seton Hall back on January 19, 2000 claimed the lives of three students and left 58 others injured.

RELATED: Seton Hall marks 15th anniversary of tragic fire

The tragic fire brought national attention to campus fire safety and drove colleges and states to ramp up fire prevention practices and laws.

Despite the reforms, advocates say, the need for increased fire safety continues.

Backers of the new legislation are calling for more student education programs, expanded sprinkler mandates and other measures they say will save lives.

