National Weather Service to determine if tornado was part of storm that hit parts of Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- After severe storms damaged parts of Mercer County, the National Weather Service will determine whether a tornado caused the destruction.

Clean up and repairs will continue Wednesday. Though a lot of residents say the storm looked and felt like a tornado, the National Weather Service will be the ones to decide.

They are set to send a team to Mercer County to survey the damage and videos caught by locals.

Some footage shows interesting cloud formations and a water spout that formed during the storm.

On Tuesday, trees were uprooted, roofs were blown off and peeled back, and cars were left damaged.

About 29 units in Lawrence Square Village were damaged. Between 75 and 100 residents have been displaced and around 300 people are without power.

First responders, the Red Cross, and the Office of Emergency Management all showed up to help.

Though the storm took the area by surprise, no injuries have been reported.

"It got real dark, and then things started to, I've never seen the wind blew like I did," West Windsor resident Marilyn Anderson said.

Residents recounted the moment their roof blew off and what it felt like to look at this area in disarray.

"We've been here for years in this area, and never seen anything like it," West Windsor resident Mark Grasselli said.

If the National Weather Service determines this was a tornado, it would be the first one in the state since 1999.

