Sex abuse trial for Cuba Gooding, Jr. gets underway in New York City

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The sex abuse trial for actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. gets underway Thursday in New York.
Gooding is accused of groping a woman at a rooftop bar near Times Square in June.
A criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in Manhattan has accused Gooding of placing his hand on a 29-year-old woman's breast and squeezing it without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9.
The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.
The 51-year-old Gooding was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police.
He pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and was released on his own recognizance after about six hours in police custody.
A judge in August rejected his request to have the case thrown out.
Gooding's legal team claims there is surveillance video that will exonerate him.
He could face up to a year in prison if convicted.
